/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,733
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
5 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
Results within 10 miles of Vacaville
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
Similar Pages
Vacaville 1 BedroomsVacaville 2 BedroomsVacaville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVacaville 3 BedroomsVacaville Accessible Apartments
Vacaville Apartments with BalconyVacaville Apartments with GarageVacaville Apartments with GymVacaville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVacaville Apartments with Parking