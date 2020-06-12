/
3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1360 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.
319 Temple Drive
319 Temple Drive, Vacaville, CA
319 Temple Drive Available 07/08/20 Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! - Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! (RLNE5840144)
149 Highland Avenue
149 Highland Avenue, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
579 Buckeye Street
579 Buckeye Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1736 sqft
579 Buckeye Street Available 07/01/20 Great North side home close to schools, and downtown - This unit is on a very quiet street on a great side of town.
136 Berryessa Drive
136 Berryessa Drive, Vacaville, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
518 Shannon Dr.
518 Shannon Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
518 Shannon Dr. - Browns Valley Newly updated kitchen, new carpet. Close to freeway. Small pets only. Please call to view. 707-447-8501 *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
473 Crownpointe Circle
473 Crownpointe Circle, Vacaville, CA
473 CROWNPOINTE CIR., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - 4bed/3bath 2-story home w/loft and 3-car garage. 2200 sq. ft. home has one bed/bath downstairs and indoor laundry room. Kitchen has s/s appliances including d/w, m/w and stove.
930 Monticello Ct.
930 Monticello Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1661 sqft
North Vacaville - VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, close to Shopping and Freeways. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.
700 Danehurst
700 Danehurst Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1249 sqft
Great Foxboro Home - Applicants please visit our website and fill out an application prior to calling and scheduling a showing.
467 STANFORD
467 Stanford Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1804 sqft
467 STANFORD Available 05/24/20 NICE ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 1,804 SQ. FT.
269 Brookdale Drive
269 Brookdale Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1346 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,346 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
769 Embassy Cir.
769 Embassy Circle, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Newer North Vacaville Location! - Tile & Carpet Flooring, Loft, & Low Maintenance Yard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
3001 WILD GINGER CT
3001 Wild Ginger Court, Vacaville, CA
3001 WILD GINGER CT Available 05/08/20 3001 WILD GINGER CT - COMING SOON. Please email me at michele1028@kappels.com NO SHOWING AT THIS TIME.. Beautiful 4bed/3bath 2378 sq. ft. single story home in Vacaville.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
2006 Nottingham Drive
2006 Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1008 Evergreen Ct.
1008 Evergreen Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Laurel Creek - Nearby Park & School. Close to Travis AFB. Tenant pays Water, Garbage & PG&E. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1616 Pensacola Lane
1616 Pensacola Lane, Suisun City, CA
Beautiful Home! 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath! - This enchanting home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has abundant amount of cabinetry & open to the family room with a fireplace. Beautiful scrolling staircase.
1205 Pintail Drive
1205 Pintail Drive, Suisun City, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
441 Maloney Ct.
441 Maloney Court, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1900 sqft
441 Maloney Ct. -VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Lawn service twice a month. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.
702 Woodlark Dr.
702 Woodlark Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedroom Home, Conveniently Located & Freshly Painted! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located with easy access to freeway as well as shopping, schools, and parks. Very large rear yard, 2 car garage.
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
