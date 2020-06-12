/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1103 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701
1801 Marshall Road, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominum Across From Great Public Park - Single Story, downstairs condo in Vacaville, centrally located to shopping, parks, schools, easy commute to I-80 or Peabody Road to Fairfield.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687
598 Arcadia Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage,
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Columbia Dr.
142 Columbia Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Desirable location, 2BR/2BA Lovely Single Story Home - Available Now! Desirable Vacaville neighborhood close to shopping, Starbucks, schools and easy freeway access. Bright and open living area with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Catalpa Ln.
203 Catalpa Lane, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
Close to Travis AFB! - Fresh Paint throughout. Close to Travis AFB, Shopping, Restaurants, School & Park. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
5 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1000 sqft
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
1 Unit Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Madison St.
420 Madison St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Cute Downtown Fairfield Home - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home in Downtown Fairfield. New Paint, Floors, & Carpet. Small Deck, and Private Yard. Convenient Location. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Peach Tree Dr.
2200 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS.
Similar Pages
Vacaville 1 BedroomsVacaville 2 BedroomsVacaville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVacaville 3 BedroomsVacaville Accessible Apartments
Vacaville Apartments with BalconyVacaville Apartments with GarageVacaville Apartments with GymVacaville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVacaville Apartments with Parking