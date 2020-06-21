All apartments in Vacaville
Find more places like 142 Columbia Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vacaville, CA
/
142 Columbia Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

142 Columbia Dr.

142 Columbia Drive · (916) 788-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vacaville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

142 Columbia Drive, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 Columbia Dr. · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable location, 2BR/2BA Lovely Single Story Home - Available Now! Desirable Vacaville neighborhood close to shopping, Starbucks, schools and easy freeway access. Bright and open living area with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Beautiful new flooring though out, new interior and exterior paint, new kitchen counters, new Kohler sink with pull out faucet and new dishwasher. Gorgeous curb appeal with newly landscaped yard and gardening service included. New back patio coming soon to rear yard.

1 year lease / INCLUDES gardener, water, garbage and sewer (Over $285 Value)
Renters Insurance Required, Sorry No Pets/ minimum requirements 620 credit score, 1yr min at current job, earn 2.5 times rent amount. Based on best qualified.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic private showings are scheduled with pre-approved applicants ONLY. If you are seriously interested in this property visit our website sunburstpropertiesca.com to APPLY ONLINE. Please Note application fees are non refundable, no exceptions. Once approved we will schedule a private showing with you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Columbia Dr. have any available units?
142 Columbia Dr. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Columbia Dr. have?
Some of 142 Columbia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Columbia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
142 Columbia Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Columbia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 142 Columbia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 142 Columbia Dr. offer parking?
No, 142 Columbia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 142 Columbia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Columbia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Columbia Dr. have a pool?
No, 142 Columbia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 142 Columbia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 142 Columbia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Columbia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Columbia Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Columbia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Columbia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 142 Columbia Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct
Vacaville, CA 95687
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd
Vacaville, CA 95688
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive
Vacaville, CA 95687
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687

Similar Pages

Vacaville 1 BedroomsVacaville 2 Bedrooms
Vacaville Apartments with BalconyVacaville Apartments with Parking
Vacaville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAAlameda, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CANapa, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity