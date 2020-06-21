142 Columbia Dr.

Amenities

Desirable location, 2BR/2BA Lovely Single Story Home - Available Now! Desirable Vacaville neighborhood close to shopping, Starbucks, schools and easy freeway access. Bright and open living area with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Beautiful new flooring though out, new interior and exterior paint, new kitchen counters, new Kohler sink with pull out faucet and new dishwasher. Gorgeous curb appeal with newly landscaped yard and gardening service included. New back patio coming soon to rear yard.



1 year lease / INCLUDES gardener, water, garbage and sewer (Over $285 Value)

Renters Insurance Required, Sorry No Pets/ minimum requirements 620 credit score, 1yr min at current job, earn 2.5 times rent amount. Based on best qualified.



Due to the current COVID19 pandemic private showings are scheduled with pre-approved applicants ONLY. If you are seriously interested in this property visit our website sunburstpropertiesca.com to APPLY ONLINE. Please Note application fees are non refundable, no exceptions. Once approved we will schedule a private showing with you.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823718)