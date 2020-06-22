Amenities
MASSIVE HOME W/LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BACKYARD! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber
4840 Carrie Ct. Union City, CA 94587
3BD/2.5BA Single Family House
$3,250.00/month
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2.5
Sq Ft. 1,880
Parking 2 Car Garage
Deposit $3,250.00
DESCRIPTION
This extensive property features cavernous living room w/fireplace, bright dining area w/large windows, carpeted family room w/backyard access, inviting kitchen w/breakfast bar, enormous master bedroom w/balcony, large additional bedrooms, bonus room, two-car garage and spacious backyard! This property is minutes away from Sea Breeze Park, Delaine Eastin Elementary School and Union Landing!
Because of the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines, we are asking that you set up a SELF- SHOWING and SELF SCHEDULE here at this link https://showmojo.com/e8fe7f1024/listings/mapsearch
Or if you can set it up yourself or need help, you may call us at (510) 838-1333 for additional assistance.
RENTAL FEATURES
- Lots of Natural Light
- Master Bedroom
- Vaulted Ceilings
- 2 Car Garage
- Family Room
- Dining Room
- Bonus Room
- Living Room
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Backyard
LEASE TERMS
No Smoking
No Pets
1 yr.
