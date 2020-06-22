Amenities

MASSIVE HOME W/LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BACKYARD! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber



4840 Carrie Ct. Union City, CA 94587

3BD/2.5BA Single Family House



$3,250.00/month

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2.5

Sq Ft. 1,880

Parking 2 Car Garage

Deposit $3,250.00



DESCRIPTION

This extensive property features cavernous living room w/fireplace, bright dining area w/large windows, carpeted family room w/backyard access, inviting kitchen w/breakfast bar, enormous master bedroom w/balcony, large additional bedrooms, bonus room, two-car garage and spacious backyard! This property is minutes away from Sea Breeze Park, Delaine Eastin Elementary School and Union Landing!



Because of the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines, we are asking that you set up a SELF- SHOWING and SELF SCHEDULE here at this link https://showmojo.com/e8fe7f1024/listings/mapsearch

Or if you can set it up yourself or need help, you may call us at (510) 838-1333 for additional assistance.



RENTAL FEATURES

- Lots of Natural Light

- Master Bedroom

- Vaulted Ceilings

- 2 Car Garage

- Family Room

- Dining Room

- Bonus Room

- Living Room

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Backyard



LEASE TERMS

No Smoking

No Pets

1 yr.



Hayward Property Management

510-838-1333

BRE# 01949534



(RLNE5858268)