Union City, CA
4840 Carrie Ct.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

4840 Carrie Ct.

4840 Carrie Court · (510) 838-1333
Location

4840 Carrie Court, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4840 Carrie Ct. · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MASSIVE HOME W/LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BACKYARD! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber

4840 Carrie Ct. Union City, CA 94587
3BD/2.5BA Single Family House

$3,250.00/month
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2.5
Sq Ft. 1,880
Parking 2 Car Garage
Deposit $3,250.00

DESCRIPTION
This extensive property features cavernous living room w/fireplace, bright dining area w/large windows, carpeted family room w/backyard access, inviting kitchen w/breakfast bar, enormous master bedroom w/balcony, large additional bedrooms, bonus room, two-car garage and spacious backyard! This property is minutes away from Sea Breeze Park, Delaine Eastin Elementary School and Union Landing!

Because of the current Shelter-In-Place guidelines, we are asking that you set up a SELF- SHOWING and SELF SCHEDULE here at this link https://showmojo.com/e8fe7f1024/listings/mapsearch
Or if you can set it up yourself or need help, you may call us at (510) 838-1333 for additional assistance.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Lots of Natural Light
- Master Bedroom
- Vaulted Ceilings
- 2 Car Garage
- Family Room
- Dining Room
- Bonus Room
- Living Room
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Backyard

LEASE TERMS
No Smoking
No Pets
1 yr.

Hayward Property Management
510-838-1333
BRE# 01949534

(RLNE5858268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Carrie Ct. have any available units?
4840 Carrie Ct. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 Carrie Ct. have?
Some of 4840 Carrie Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Carrie Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Carrie Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Carrie Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4840 Carrie Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4840 Carrie Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4840 Carrie Ct. does offer parking.
Does 4840 Carrie Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 Carrie Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Carrie Ct. have a pool?
No, 4840 Carrie Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Carrie Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4840 Carrie Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Carrie Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 Carrie Ct. has units with dishwashers.
