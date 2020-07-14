Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

NOW OPEN! Your sleek, new 1 or 2 bedroom apartment or spacious live/work loft awaits you at The Union Flats. Ultra-modern architecture, zone controlled heating/cooling and programmable LED lighting & ceiling fans offer a unique level of style. Plus, you can fit your whole life with high ceilings and ample storage throughout. Working in Silicon Valley? Your commute to BART is right across the street, and easy bus access abounds. You'll have to get used to being on-time and relaxed to every appointment. Lease your Brand New apartment home or live/work loft today!