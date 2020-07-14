All apartments in Union City
Find more places like The Union Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, CA
/
The Union Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Union Flats

34588 11th St · (510) 257-9092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34588 11th St, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 249 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Union Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
NOW OPEN! Your sleek, new 1 or 2 bedroom apartment or spacious live/work loft awaits you at The Union Flats. Ultra-modern architecture, zone controlled heating/cooling and programmable LED lighting & ceiling fans offer a unique level of style. Plus, you can fit your whole life with high ceilings and ample storage throughout. Working in Silicon Valley? Your commute to BART is right across the street, and easy bus access abounds. You'll have to get used to being on-time and relaxed to every appointment. Lease your Brand New apartment home or live/work loft today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Union Flats have any available units?
The Union Flats has 30 units available starting at $2,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Union Flats have?
Some of The Union Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Union Flats currently offering any rent specials?
The Union Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Union Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, The Union Flats is pet friendly.
Does The Union Flats offer parking?
Yes, The Union Flats offers parking.
Does The Union Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Union Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Union Flats have a pool?
Yes, The Union Flats has a pool.
Does The Union Flats have accessible units?
No, The Union Flats does not have accessible units.
Does The Union Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Union Flats has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Union Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd
Union City, CA 94587
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq
Union City, CA 94587
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd
Union City, CA 94587
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd
Union City, CA 94587
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr
Union City, CA 94587
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr
Union City, CA 94587
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd
Union City, CA 94587

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with Pool
Union City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity