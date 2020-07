Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving hot tub internet access

Parkside apartments in Union City, CA are located within a lushly landscaped, gated community located within walking distance from BART and Kennedy Park. Parkside apartments are conveniently located near the 880/680 freeways and minutes from shopping at the Fremont Hub Shopping Center. Our spacious Parkside apartments apartments feature walk-in closets, a fully-equipped kitchen and a patio or balcony. Stay active in our 24-hr fitness center; relax by our pool or mingle at the barbeque and picnic area. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living at Parkside apartments in Union City!