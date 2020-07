Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

The quaint cottages that comprise Mission Sierra Apartments enclose spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Expansive balconies overlook lavish courtyards in this natural park-like setting. It is an environment that restores, revives and relaxes. While you'll feel as if you've retreated to an oasis in the country, Mission Sierra Apartments are actually centrally located and convenient to BART and Highway 880, providing you direct access to San Francisco, the Silicon Valley and the rest of the Bay Area.