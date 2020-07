Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking pool hot tub package receiving clubhouse community garden fire pit green community on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access lobby sauna

At Skylark apartments in Union City, CA, residents can walk to BART and the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area. I-880 and I-680 and the Paseo Padre Parkway are easily accessible. Our pet-friendly Skylark apartments feature walk-in closets, a fully-equipped kitchen and a patio or balcony. Residents of our Skylark apartments can enjoy relaxing at the pool and spa. You can breathe easy because Skylark is a smoke-free community. Our newly renovated homes feature new white, modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, upgraded countertops, new appliances, new flooring and an upgraded lighting package.