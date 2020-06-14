Apartment List
/
CA
/
union city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with garage

Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,163
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
31219 Fredi St
31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1432 sqft
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
4127 Polaris Avenue
4127 Polaris Avenue, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Easy Access to Freeways, Shops, Schools & Parks. Just off Freeway 880 and Alvarado Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4840 Carrie Ct.
4840 Carrie Court, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1880 sqft
COMING SOON- MASSIVE HOME W/LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BACKYARD! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 4840 Carrie Ct. Union City, CA 94587 3BD/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
140 Bellflower Ln
140 Bellflower Lane, Union City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,590
2459 sqft
140 Bellflower Ln Available 07/15/20 $3590 / 5BR -2459 S.F. - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous newer Greystone home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2
4192 Glenwood Terrace, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1683 sqft
Viewing on Saturday 06/06/2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask, and maintain social distance. Freshly renovated with new paint & carpet, and centrally located in Union City. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
34605 Arroyo Drive
34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1881 sqft
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587 Rent-$3,395 Deposit-$3,495 Bedrooms-4 Bathrooms-2.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ardenwood
12 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
32545 Lake Tana St
32545 Lake Tana Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2419 sqft
$3,600/mo. KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1976 Sq Footage: 2,419 sq ft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 3 Baths Parking: Attached 2-Car Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year lease (See Details Below) Deposit: $4500.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6025 Commerce Drive
6025 Commerce Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1693 sqft
Right across the City Park with kids area - Few minutes drive to freeway CA 85, 880.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35920 Ashton Place
35920 Ashton Place, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1523 sqft
Nicely updated Fremont 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home, $3700/mo, Avail 6/13/20 - Property Video: https://vimeo.com/427274788 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2013 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1857 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Niles
1 Unit Available
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
10 Potel Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1663 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
33848 Cassio Circle
33848 Cassio Circle, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1622 sqft
33848 Cassio Circle Fremont, CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, living room, dining area and a two car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

1 of 31

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
33663 Shearwater Terrace
33663 Shearwater Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.
City Guide for Union City, CA

Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.

Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.

Having trouble with Craigslist Union City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Union City, CA

Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments under $2,000Union City Apartments under $2,200Union City Apartments under $2,400
Union City Apartments under $2,600Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Apartments with ParkingUnion City Apartments with PoolUnion City Apartments with Washer-DryerUnion City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUnion City Furnished ApartmentsUnion City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco