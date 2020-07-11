Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
31 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
31365 Cape View Dr.
31365 Cape View Drive, Union City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,890
2730 sqft
31365 Cape View Dr. Available 08/01/20 $3890 / 5 BR - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous Ponderosa Landing home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
32020 Paloma Ct
32020 Paloma Court, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/06/20 Spacious Town-home with attached 2-car garage - Property Id: 118521 Gorgeous and tastefully upgraded town-home nestled in a quiet court location. An open floor plan Featuring a spacious master suite with walk in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 1
4192 Glenwood Terrace, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1683 sqft
Viewing on Saturday 06/06/2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask, and maintain social distance. Freshly renovated with new paint & carpet, and centrally located in Union City. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
34605 Arroyo Drive
34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1881 sqft
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587 Rent-$3,395 Deposit-$3,495 Bedrooms-4 Bathrooms-2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2948 Flint St
2948 Flint Street, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
943 sqft
$2,300/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq Footage: 943 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
9 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5324 Shamrock Common
5324 Shamrock Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
4402 Macbeth Cir
4402 Macbeth Circle, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1717 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully upgraded Single Family in Ardenwood Fremont - Property Id: 153095 Beautiful single family home in walking distance to award winning Ardenwood Elementary school. - 1717sq ft, 3 bedrooms & 1 large loft/Den, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2759 Shellgate Circle
2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1964 sqft
2759 Shellgate Circle Available 07/16/20 2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA 94545 - This property approximate availability is 7/16/2020. This single story house is located in the Eden Shores community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708 Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
33663 Shearwater Terrace
33663 Shearwater Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Lakes and Birds
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1148 sqft
Beautiful and Bright 3Bed 2Bath Home Central Air - 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled duet home located close to bridge, freeways, popular parks and highly rated schools.

1 of 9

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Mission-Garin
1079 Silver Maple Ln
1079 Silver Maple Lane, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3540 sqft
Beautiful Hayward Hills Home with Spectacular views. 5 bedrooms 3.5baths updated kitchen, sub zero refrigerator. 3 car garage. Over 3400 sq ftof living area. Entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Centerville
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,223
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
West Dublin
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Centerville
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.

July 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Union City rents decline sharply over the past month

Union City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Union City stand at $2,784 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,498 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Union City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Union City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents decreased 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Union City

    As rents have fallen significantly in Union City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Union City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Union City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,498 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Union City fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Union City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Union City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

