Home
/
Union City, CA
/
4127 Polaris Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

4127 Polaris Avenue

4127 Polaris Avenue · (510) 384-3168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Union City
Location

4127 Polaris Avenue, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Easy Access to Freeways, Shops, Schools & Parks. Just off Freeway 880 and Alvarado Blvd. The property is move-in condition with the following features: * Upper Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom * Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms * Spacious Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom * Lower Floor: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom * Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets & Granite Counter * Range/Oven, Refrigerator * New Tile Floors Installed thru out the house * Window Blinds Installed * Central Heat * Detached 2 Car Garage * Laundry area with hookups only Lease Term: * Minimum 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking * Rent: $3,250.00/Month * Deposit: $3,250.00 * Total for Move-in: $6,500.00 (Cashier Check Only) * Utilities: Tenant pay PG&E. Landlord pays water and Garbage. * Renter Insurance is required Please go to our website for online application: http://pmp.managebuilding.com Agent Contact: For Showing: Binh Truong (DRE# 01744143) Text Only: 510-384-3168 For Applying: Henry Low (DRE# 00852797) Call/Text: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Polaris Avenue have any available units?
4127 Polaris Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Polaris Avenue have?
Some of 4127 Polaris Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Polaris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Polaris Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Polaris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Polaris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4127 Polaris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Polaris Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4127 Polaris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Polaris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Polaris Avenue have a pool?
No, 4127 Polaris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Polaris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4127 Polaris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Polaris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Polaris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
