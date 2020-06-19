4127 Polaris Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Easy Access to Freeways, Shops, Schools & Parks. Just off Freeway 880 and Alvarado Blvd. The property is move-in condition with the following features: * Upper Floor: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom * Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms * Spacious Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom * Lower Floor: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom * Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets & Granite Counter * Range/Oven, Refrigerator * New Tile Floors Installed thru out the house * Window Blinds Installed * Central Heat * Detached 2 Car Garage * Laundry area with hookups only Lease Term: * Minimum 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking * Rent: $3,250.00/Month * Deposit: $3,250.00 * Total for Move-in: $6,500.00 (Cashier Check Only) * Utilities: Tenant pay PG&E. Landlord pays water and Garbage. * Renter Insurance is required Please go to our website for online application: http://pmp.managebuilding.com Agent Contact: For Showing: Binh Truong (DRE# 01744143) Text Only: 510-384-3168 For Applying: Henry Low (DRE# 00852797) Call/Text: 415-505-0303