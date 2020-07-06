Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to 2934 Player Lane, a beautifully remodeled townhouse situated in the Desirable Del Verde Community of Tustin Ranch. This move in ready home features two Bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms, both bedrooms upstairs are master suites with a large walk in closets. This floor plan also consists of a downstairs bonus room which is perfect for an office or additional bedroom space. This open floor plan boasts high ceilings that allows for an abundance of natural light. The numerous upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new paint, flooring and baseboards throughout. A 2- car attached garage, with epoxy flooring, round out this fantastic home. All this and an amazing community with lush landscaping and community pool & spa. Just minutes from Tustin Sports Complex, Tustin Ranch Golf, & Marketplace. This ideal location is perfectly convenient for every lifestyle & has access to award winning schools. All this and close proximity to the freeway & toll road. Don’t miss this one!