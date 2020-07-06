All apartments in Tustin
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

2934 Player Lane

2934 Player Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Player Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 2934 Player Lane, a beautifully remodeled townhouse situated in the Desirable Del Verde Community of Tustin Ranch. This move in ready home features two Bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms, both bedrooms upstairs are master suites with a large walk in closets. This floor plan also consists of a downstairs bonus room which is perfect for an office or additional bedroom space. This open floor plan boasts high ceilings that allows for an abundance of natural light. The numerous upgrades include remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new paint, flooring and baseboards throughout. A 2- car attached garage, with epoxy flooring, round out this fantastic home. All this and an amazing community with lush landscaping and community pool & spa. Just minutes from Tustin Sports Complex, Tustin Ranch Golf, & Marketplace. This ideal location is perfectly convenient for every lifestyle & has access to award winning schools. All this and close proximity to the freeway & toll road. Don’t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Player Lane have any available units?
2934 Player Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Player Lane have?
Some of 2934 Player Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Player Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Player Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Player Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Player Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2934 Player Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Player Lane offers parking.
Does 2934 Player Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Player Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Player Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2934 Player Lane has a pool.
Does 2934 Player Lane have accessible units?
No, 2934 Player Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Player Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Player Lane has units with dishwashers.

