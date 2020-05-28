3 A Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Tracy Adorable single story home located on corner lot fenced within walking distance to school and neighborhood park! 2 Bedroom,1 Jack & Jill Bath Home ready to move in with nice bright interior paint and carpet. Granite counters & tile floors in kitchen fridge included. Great room floor plan Inside Laundry for your convenience This backyard is perfect for your summer BBQ Boat or Trailer Parking Sorry No Pets,Renters Insurance Required.Each person over the age of 18 must apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 5/4/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.