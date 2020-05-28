All apartments in Tracy
Tracy, CA
3 A Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

3 A Street

3 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

3 A Street, Tracy, CA 95376

Amenities

granite counters
parking
bbq/grill
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Tracy Adorable single story home located on corner lot fenced within walking distance to school and neighborhood park! 2 Bedroom,1 Jack & Jill Bath Home ready to move in with nice bright interior paint and carpet. Granite counters & tile floors in kitchen fridge included. Great room floor plan Inside Laundry for your convenience This backyard is perfect for your summer BBQ Boat or Trailer Parking Sorry No Pets,Renters Insurance Required.Each person over the age of 18 must apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 5/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 A Street have any available units?
3 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, CA.
What amenities does 3 A Street have?
Some of 3 A Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 A Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 3 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracy.
Does 3 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 3 A Street does offer parking.
Does 3 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 A Street have a pool?
No, 3 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 A Street have accessible units?
No, 3 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 A Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 A Street does not have units with air conditioning.
