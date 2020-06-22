2170 Foothill Ranch Rd

Amenities
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....Spacious Home, big back yard, and more! - Two story Tracy home, Commuter friendly location, this home is also near shopping, parks and more…
Residence Description:
MAIN FLOOR
• Marble Tile Entry
• Large Family Room with Fireplace
• Large Kitchen equipped with a microwave, Dishwasher and brand new stainless steel electric range. There is also ample cabinet and counter space.
• Breakfast eating area in the kitchen looking out on to the front yard.
• Formal Dining Area adjacent to the Family Room.
• Laundry Closet with washer and dryer hook ups.
• Half bath
UPPER FLOOR
• Master suite with large walk-in closet and a balcony.
• Master bath has a large bath tub and shower stall and duel vanities.
• 2 spacious bedrooms
• Full bath
OTHER FEATURES
• Lovely back yard with patio (yard service included in rent)
• Side yard access for boat and RV parking
• 2 car garage
Act fast this home will not last! Call today to schedule a preview of this home.
This home is available to move in immediately:
• Minimum of a one year lease required
NO PET POLICY
(RLNE5855325)