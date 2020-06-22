2170 Foothill Ranch Rd

Amenities

Commuter friendly location in Tracy....Spacious Home, big back yard, and more! - Two story Tracy home, Commuter friendly location, this home is also near shopping, parks and more…



Residence Description:



MAIN FLOOR

• Marble Tile Entry

• Large Family Room with Fireplace

• Large Kitchen equipped with a microwave, Dishwasher and brand new stainless steel electric range. There is also ample cabinet and counter space.

• Breakfast eating area in the kitchen looking out on to the front yard.

• Formal Dining Area adjacent to the Family Room.

• Laundry Closet with washer and dryer hook ups.

• Half bath



UPPER FLOOR

• Master suite with large walk-in closet and a balcony.

• Master bath has a large bath tub and shower stall and duel vanities.

• 2 spacious bedrooms

• Full bath



OTHER FEATURES



• Lovely back yard with patio (yard service included in rent)

• Side yard access for boat and RV parking

• 2 car garage



Act fast this home will not last! Call today to schedule a preview of this home.



This home is available to move in immediately:

• Minimum of a one year lease required

NO PET POLICY



