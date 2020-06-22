All apartments in Tracy
Find more places like 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracy, CA
/
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2170 Foothill Ranch Rd

2170 Foothill Ranch Drive · (925) 462-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tracy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA 95377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....Spacious Home, big back yard, and more! - Two story Tracy home, Commuter friendly location, this home is also near shopping, parks and more…

Residence Description:

MAIN FLOOR
• Marble Tile Entry
• Large Family Room with Fireplace
• Large Kitchen equipped with a microwave, Dishwasher and brand new stainless steel electric range. There is also ample cabinet and counter space.
• Breakfast eating area in the kitchen looking out on to the front yard.
• Formal Dining Area adjacent to the Family Room.
• Laundry Closet with washer and dryer hook ups.
• Half bath

UPPER FLOOR
• Master suite with large walk-in closet and a balcony.
• Master bath has a large bath tub and shower stall and duel vanities.
• 2 spacious bedrooms
• Full bath

OTHER FEATURES

• Lovely back yard with patio (yard service included in rent)
• Side yard access for boat and RV parking
• 2 car garage

Act fast this home will not last! Call today to schedule a preview of this home.

This home is available to move in immediately:
• Minimum of a one year lease required
NO PET POLICY

(RLNE5855325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have any available units?
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have?
Some of 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracy.
Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd does offer parking.
Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have a pool?
No, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2170 Foothill Ranch Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd
Tracy, CA 95376
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway
Tracy, CA 95304
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway
Tracy, CA 95377
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive
Tracy, CA 95377
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd
Tracy, CA 95376

Similar Pages

Tracy Apartments with BalconyTracy Apartments with Parking
Tracy Apartments with Washer-DryerTracy Dog Friendly Apartments
Tracy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACampbell, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA
Antioch, CASouth San Francisco, CATurlock, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of California-Berkeley
Diablo Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity