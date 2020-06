Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice 4 bedroom house on court in Jefferson School District - Clean and ready to move into. Home located on quite cul-de-sac in Desirable Jefferson School District! Around the corner from the home is a large park with play structures and hockey rink. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a total of 2410 sq.ft This house features Hardwood flooring and upgraded carpet upstairs. Kitchen features island with plenty of counter space. Formal living and dining room. Living room off of kitchen features real fireplace. Laundry room has gas or electric hookups. Large master bedroom with double door entry, vaulted ceilings, separate tub, shower stall and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms feature mirrored closets. Hall bathroom has double sinks and shower over tub..



(RLNE5612859)