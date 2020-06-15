1225 Palomar Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! $2800 per month rent. $3300 deposit. 5 bedrooms plus a loft & 4 full bathrooms. One full bed & bath downstairs. Newly remodeled with new wood laminate flooring, interior & exterior paint , baseboards, tile in master bathroom, & blinds. 3635 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Very large kitchen with granite counter tops, butlers pantry area & walk in pantry. Plenty of storage in kitchen! Double ovens. Large island with room for 6 bar counter stools along with in kitchen dining. Open to family room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room & living room. Large sized bedrooms. All new screens put on all windows. Large back yard with mostly concrete! Perfect for entertaining! $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com NO PETS! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. NO SMOKERS PLEASE. For further questions & viewing appointments, please contact Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or research area before calling to make sure the area & home fits your needs. THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard