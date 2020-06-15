All apartments in Tracy
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

1225 Palomar Dr

1225 Palomar Drive · (800) 993-1146
Location

1225 Palomar Drive, Tracy, CA 95377

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3635 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! $2800 per month rent. $3300 deposit. 5 bedrooms plus a loft & 4 full bathrooms. One full bed & bath downstairs. Newly remodeled with new wood laminate flooring, interior & exterior paint , baseboards, tile in master bathroom, & blinds. 3635 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Very large kitchen with granite counter tops, butlers pantry area & walk in pantry. Plenty of storage in kitchen! Double ovens. Large island with room for 6 bar counter stools along with in kitchen dining. Open to family room with fireplace. Separate formal dining room & living room. Large sized bedrooms. All new screens put on all windows. Large back yard with mostly concrete! Perfect for entertaining! $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com NO PETS! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. NO SMOKERS PLEASE. For further questions & viewing appointments, please contact Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or research area before calling to make sure the area & home fits your needs. THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Palomar Dr have any available units?
1225 Palomar Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1225 Palomar Dr have?
Some of 1225 Palomar Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Palomar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Palomar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Palomar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Palomar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracy.
Does 1225 Palomar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Palomar Dr does offer parking.
Does 1225 Palomar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Palomar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Palomar Dr have a pool?
No, 1225 Palomar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Palomar Dr have accessible units?
No, 1225 Palomar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Palomar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Palomar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Palomar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 Palomar Dr has units with air conditioning.
