Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

1181 Dominique Dr.

1181 Dominique Dr · (209) 836-5891 ext. 4005
Location

1181 Dominique Dr, Tracy, CA 95304
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1181 Dominique Dr. · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes!

4 Bedrooms
3.5 Bathrooms
3 Car Garage
BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances with five burner stove
Beautiful White/Gray Granite Counter-tops with Upgraded white cabinets.
Low maintenance Hardwood floors downstairs
Canned/recessed lighting throughout the house
Outside-California room plumbed for a gas barbecue
Tandem Garage (that has phone lines/electrical plugs for an office in the garage), proper electrical setup for charging electric vehicles
Solar system
Security system
Downstairs has- Bedroom and Full bath, also Half bath for guests
Laundry Room with Sink, and Washer/Dryer Hook ups
Approx 3,500 Ft
Built 2020
1 yr lease

Perfectly located near Hidden Lake, a perfect location for anyone who likes to be outdoors for leisure, exercise, etc

Nearby schools include-
Louis A. Bohn Elementary School K-5, Williams Elementary, Tracy High School

RENT- $ 3,295
DEPOSIT-$ 3,900
Renter's Insurance REQUIRED

Minimum REQUIREMENTS to Rent our properties are:
*Credit Rating: 630+
*Total Monthly Income: At least 2 ½ times monthly rent

If you meet these requirements after viewing the Virtual tour, then you may Apply on our Website at: www.centralvalleyprop.com *All individuals over 18 who will be residing at the property must submit an application. PLEASE NOTE: It is important to submit all applications and financial documentation at time of application submission so that income may be verified.

CENTRAL VALLEY PROPERTIES
1045 S.Tracy Blvd
Tracy CA 95376
(209) 836-5891
Facebook: www.facebook.com/centralvalleypropertiesCVP/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Dominique Dr. have any available units?
1181 Dominique Dr. has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1181 Dominique Dr. have?
Some of 1181 Dominique Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Dominique Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Dominique Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Dominique Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Dominique Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracy.
Does 1181 Dominique Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Dominique Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1181 Dominique Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Dominique Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Dominique Dr. have a pool?
No, 1181 Dominique Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Dominique Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1181 Dominique Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Dominique Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Dominique Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Dominique Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Dominique Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
