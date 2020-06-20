1181 Dominique Dr.

Amenities

1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes!



4 Bedrooms

3.5 Bathrooms

3 Car Garage

BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances with five burner stove

Beautiful White/Gray Granite Counter-tops with Upgraded white cabinets.

Low maintenance Hardwood floors downstairs

Canned/recessed lighting throughout the house

Outside-California room plumbed for a gas barbecue

Tandem Garage (that has phone lines/electrical plugs for an office in the garage), proper electrical setup for charging electric vehicles

Solar system

Security system

Downstairs has- Bedroom and Full bath, also Half bath for guests

Laundry Room with Sink, and Washer/Dryer Hook ups

Approx 3,500 Ft

Built 2020

1 yr lease



Perfectly located near Hidden Lake, a perfect location for anyone who likes to be outdoors for leisure, exercise, etc



Nearby schools include-

Louis A. Bohn Elementary School K-5, Williams Elementary, Tracy High School



RENT- $ 3,295

DEPOSIT-$ 3,900

Renter's Insurance REQUIRED



Minimum REQUIREMENTS to Rent our properties are:

*Credit Rating: 630+

*Total Monthly Income: At least 2 ½ times monthly rent



If you meet these requirements after viewing the Virtual tour, then you may Apply on our Website at: www.centralvalleyprop.com *All individuals over 18 who will be residing at the property must submit an application. PLEASE NOTE: It is important to submit all applications and financial documentation at time of application submission so that income may be verified.



CENTRAL VALLEY PROPERTIES

1045 S.Tracy Blvd

Tracy CA 95376

(209) 836-5891

Facebook: www.facebook.com/centralvalleypropertiesCVP/



No Pets Allowed



