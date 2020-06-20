1181 Dominique Dr.

Amenities
1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes!
4 Bedrooms
3.5 Bathrooms
3 Car Garage
BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances with five burner stove
Beautiful White/Gray Granite Counter-tops with Upgraded white cabinets.
Low maintenance Hardwood floors downstairs
Canned/recessed lighting throughout the house
Outside-California room plumbed for a gas barbecue
Tandem Garage (that has phone lines/electrical plugs for an office in the garage), proper electrical setup for charging electric vehicles
Solar system
Security system
Downstairs has- Bedroom and Full bath, also Half bath for guests
Laundry Room with Sink, and Washer/Dryer Hook ups
Approx 3,500 Ft
Built 2020
1 yr lease
Perfectly located near Hidden Lake, a perfect location for anyone who likes to be outdoors for leisure, exercise, etc
Nearby schools include-
Louis A. Bohn Elementary School K-5, Williams Elementary, Tracy High School
RENT- $ 3,295
DEPOSIT-$ 3,900
Renter's Insurance REQUIRED
Minimum REQUIREMENTS to Rent our properties are:
*Credit Rating: 630+
*Total Monthly Income: At least 2 ½ times monthly rent
If you meet these requirements after viewing the Virtual tour, then you may Apply on our Website at: www.centralvalleyprop.com *All individuals over 18 who will be residing at the property must submit an application. PLEASE NOTE: It is important to submit all applications and financial documentation at time of application submission so that income may be verified.
CENTRAL VALLEY PROPERTIES
1045 S.Tracy Blvd
Tracy CA 95376
(209) 836-5891
Facebook: www.facebook.com/centralvalleypropertiesCVP/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5789081)