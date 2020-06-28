All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 15 2020

4802 Towers Street

Location

4802 Towers Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom 2 bath house in west Torrance. Refinished hardwood floors, New granite kitchen countertops, freshly painted. New bathroom vanity. Large laundry room. Corner lot with plenty of parking.
Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Towers Street have any available units?
4802 Towers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Towers Street have?
Some of 4802 Towers Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Towers Street currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Towers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Towers Street pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Towers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4802 Towers Street offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Towers Street offers parking.
Does 4802 Towers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 Towers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Towers Street have a pool?
No, 4802 Towers Street does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Towers Street have accessible units?
No, 4802 Towers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Towers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 Towers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
