Imagine floating above the San Fernando Valley, halfway between Malibu and Woodland Hills in a beautifully remodeled home with a mid-century vibe and stunning pool. Sounds like a dream...or at least a dream location. But 21228 Lighthill Drive in Topanga, California is a reality and fits that dreamy description. This beautiful, one-story home features 4 bedrooms (including a master suite that opens out to the pool area) and remodeled bathroom. The home’s public rooms include a spacious living area that showcases a fireplace and double sliding doors that lead to the pool. An open floor plan combines living and dining, and the home’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances flows into a large family room with an oversized window that brings the fragrant smell of orange blossoms inside. This is Los Angeles living at its best. Here, at Lighthill, there's no better way to live the California dream--indoors melds with outdoors. Sparkling pool, a grassy area complete with hammock, and an outdoor bar area to hang out with family and friends while enjoying the summer sun and starry night sky. The master suite has a walk-in closet, double-sink bathroom with separate step-in shower, and soaking tub. This home is built for efficiency, as well as luxury. A laundry area with storage makes housekeeping a breeze. A finished and immaculate 2 car garage completes the picture.