Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

21228 Lighthill Drive

21228 Lighthill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21228 Lighthill Drive, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Imagine floating above the San Fernando Valley, halfway between Malibu and Woodland Hills in a beautifully remodeled home with a mid-century vibe and stunning pool. Sounds like a dream...or at least a dream location. But 21228 Lighthill Drive in Topanga, California is a reality and fits that dreamy description. This beautiful, one-story home features 4 bedrooms (including a master suite that opens out to the pool area) and remodeled bathroom. The home’s public rooms include a spacious living area that showcases a fireplace and double sliding doors that lead to the pool. An open floor plan combines living and dining, and the home’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances flows into a large family room with an oversized window that brings the fragrant smell of orange blossoms inside. This is Los Angeles living at its best. Here, at Lighthill, there's no better way to live the California dream--indoors melds with outdoors. Sparkling pool, a grassy area complete with hammock, and an outdoor bar area to hang out with family and friends while enjoying the summer sun and starry night sky. The master suite has a walk-in closet, double-sink bathroom with separate step-in shower, and soaking tub. This home is built for efficiency, as well as luxury. A laundry area with storage makes housekeeping a breeze. A finished and immaculate 2 car garage completes the picture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21228 Lighthill Drive have any available units?
21228 Lighthill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21228 Lighthill Drive have?
Some of 21228 Lighthill Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21228 Lighthill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21228 Lighthill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21228 Lighthill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21228 Lighthill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21228 Lighthill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21228 Lighthill Drive offers parking.
Does 21228 Lighthill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21228 Lighthill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21228 Lighthill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21228 Lighthill Drive has a pool.
Does 21228 Lighthill Drive have accessible units?
No, 21228 Lighthill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21228 Lighthill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21228 Lighthill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21228 Lighthill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21228 Lighthill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
