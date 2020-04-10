All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
21011 SADDLE PEAK Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

21011 SADDLE PEAK Road

21011 Saddle Peak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21011 Saddle Peak Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Mountaintop Retreat. Views, pool, spa, aaahhh. Studio Guest house is available for additional rent. Deer are your closest neighbors, wandering the gentle 2 1/2 acre meadows. Gather on the expansive decks for a feast cooked in the open chef's kitchen, with large Viking range, walk in pantry, newer fridge and dishwasher.~The gentle sunrise, and spectacular sunsets flood you with peace. Hawks coast on cool ocean breezes. After dark, lights twinkle from the valley, to the coast,~with you,~snug by the toasty wood stove. From the steamy spa, watch fog slip through the canyons, below. The 3 bedrooms enjoy privacy, each on a separate level. The soaring master suite, has an en suite, with double shower, and a deep tub wrapped in the views. When you work, the home office is an easy commute. Slip down the canyons to the beach, in minutes. Gleaming, wood floors are ready for you to kick off your shoes and dance! Walk out your door to nearby hiking trails. Be in the wild.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have any available units?
21011 SADDLE PEAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have?
Some of 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
21011 SADDLE PEAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road offer parking?
No, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road does not offer parking.
Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have a pool?
Yes, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road has a pool.
Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have accessible units?
No, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21011 SADDLE PEAK Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopanga Apartments with Parking
Topanga Apartments with PoolTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CA
Signal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts