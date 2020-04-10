21011 SADDLE PEAK Road

Amenities

Mountaintop Retreat. Views, pool, spa, aaahhh. Studio Guest house is available for additional rent. Deer are your closest neighbors, wandering the gentle 2 1/2 acre meadows. Gather on the expansive decks for a feast cooked in the open chef's kitchen, with large Viking range, walk in pantry, newer fridge and dishwasher.~The gentle sunrise, and spectacular sunsets flood you with peace. Hawks coast on cool ocean breezes. After dark, lights twinkle from the valley, to the coast,~with you,~snug by the toasty wood stove. From the steamy spa, watch fog slip through the canyons, below. The 3 bedrooms enjoy privacy, each on a separate level. The soaring master suite, has an en suite, with double shower, and a deep tub wrapped in the views. When you work, the home office is an easy commute. Slip down the canyons to the beach, in minutes. Gleaming, wood floors are ready for you to kick off your shoes and dance! Walk out your door to nearby hiking trails. Be in the wild.