Topanga, CA
18320 CLIFFTOP Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

18320 CLIFFTOP Way

18320 West Clifftop Way · No Longer Available
Location

18320 West Clifftop Way, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Architecturally significant contemporary Sunset Mesa home offers urban vibe and breathtaking ocean and Catalina views. This home includes the finest craftsmanship with a European kitchen and high end appliances. This single story home features living room with spectacular ocean views and dining room overlooking pool and private backyard. Bedrooms include a beautiful master suite with ocean views and fireplace, an additional three bedrooms and three baths. This is a Unique opportunity to lease a furnished home with style, quality and the luxury coastal experience but also having the convenience of being minutes from Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. Call for long term lease and sale price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have any available units?
18320 CLIFFTOP Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have?
Some of 18320 CLIFFTOP Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18320 CLIFFTOP Way currently offering any rent specials?
18320 CLIFFTOP Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18320 CLIFFTOP Way pet-friendly?
No, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way offer parking?
Yes, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way offers parking.
Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have a pool?
Yes, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way has a pool.
Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have accessible units?
No, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18320 CLIFFTOP Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18320 CLIFFTOP Way does not have units with air conditioning.
