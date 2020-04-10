18320 CLIFFTOP Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Architecturally significant contemporary Sunset Mesa home offers urban vibe and breathtaking ocean and Catalina views. This home includes the finest craftsmanship with a European kitchen and high end appliances. This single story home features living room with spectacular ocean views and dining room overlooking pool and private backyard. Bedrooms include a beautiful master suite with ocean views and fireplace, an additional three bedrooms and three baths. This is a Unique opportunity to lease a furnished home with style, quality and the luxury coastal experience but also having the convenience of being minutes from Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. Call for long term lease and sale price.