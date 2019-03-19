All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 102 Pawnee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
102 Pawnee Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Pawnee Lane

102 Pawnee Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

102 Pawnee Ln, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Top of Topanga Jetliner View in gated community! Built in 2015 this 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers over 1500 sq. ft. of open living space in coveted Top of Topanga gated community. This newer home offers granite kitchen with lots of cabinets, and countertop space with large island, spacious pantry, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom & skyline view, central A/C & heat and indoor full size laundry room. Fenced back yard with low maintenance artificial turf, large storage shed with shelving, parking for 2 cars with guest parking right across the street. Canyon hiking trails right in front and right across from historic landmark clubhouse that features a majestic pool with amazing views, gym, billiard room, hot tub, community room with chef's kitchen as well as community dog park, kids park, hiking trails all included in rent. Perfect Top of Topanga location minutes from community center (summer concerts, activities, classes) PCH, Malibu, Topanga Canyon town, and new Village restaurants and shopping. Live the Topanga dream at Top of the World!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Pawnee Lane have any available units?
102 Pawnee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 102 Pawnee Lane have?
Some of 102 Pawnee Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Pawnee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Pawnee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Pawnee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Pawnee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 102 Pawnee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 102 Pawnee Lane offers parking.
Does 102 Pawnee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Pawnee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Pawnee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 102 Pawnee Lane has a pool.
Does 102 Pawnee Lane have accessible units?
No, 102 Pawnee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Pawnee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Pawnee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Pawnee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Pawnee Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with BalconiesTopanga Apartments with Garages
Topanga Apartments with PoolsTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CASouth Whittier, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts