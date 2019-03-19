102 Pawnee Lane

Amenities

Top of Topanga Jetliner View in gated community! Built in 2015 this 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers over 1500 sq. ft. of open living space in coveted Top of Topanga gated community. This newer home offers granite kitchen with lots of cabinets, and countertop space with large island, spacious pantry, master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom & skyline view, central A/C & heat and indoor full size laundry room. Fenced back yard with low maintenance artificial turf, large storage shed with shelving, parking for 2 cars with guest parking right across the street. Canyon hiking trails right in front and right across from historic landmark clubhouse that features a majestic pool with amazing views, gym, billiard room, hot tub, community room with chef's kitchen as well as community dog park, kids park, hiking trails all included in rent. Perfect Top of Topanga location minutes from community center (summer concerts, activities, classes) PCH, Malibu, Topanga Canyon town, and new Village restaurants and shopping. Live the Topanga dream at Top of the World!