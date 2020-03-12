All apartments in Temple City
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

5553 Sultana Avenue

Location

5553 Sultana Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2013 PUD in Temple City School District. This beautiful luxury home features an excellent floor plan with 4 suite bedrooms, designer bathrooms, spacious and modern kitchen with stainless appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, hardwood floor downstairs, plush carpeting upstairs, custom paint colors throughout, designer light fixtures, master suite with huge walk-in closet and jacuzzi, private backyard with lush landscaping and auto irrigation, energy efficient tankless water heater, 2 car attached garage, laundry area with storage cabinets, plus much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5553 Sultana Avenue have any available units?
5553 Sultana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5553 Sultana Avenue have?
Some of 5553 Sultana Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5553 Sultana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5553 Sultana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5553 Sultana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5553 Sultana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5553 Sultana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5553 Sultana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5553 Sultana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5553 Sultana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5553 Sultana Avenue have a pool?
No, 5553 Sultana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5553 Sultana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5553 Sultana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5553 Sultana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5553 Sultana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5553 Sultana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5553 Sultana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
