5553 Sultana Avenue

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets carpet

2013 PUD in Temple City School District. This beautiful luxury home features an excellent floor plan with 4 suite bedrooms, designer bathrooms, spacious and modern kitchen with stainless appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, hardwood floor downstairs, plush carpeting upstairs, custom paint colors throughout, designer light fixtures, master suite with huge walk-in closet and jacuzzi, private backyard with lush landscaping and auto irrigation, energy efficient tankless water heater, 2 car attached garage, laundry area with storage cabinets, plus much more!