Apartment List
/
CA
/
temple city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA with garage

Temple City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5518 Rosemead Boulevard
5518 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in a shared garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5339 Dupuy Circle
5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3250 sqft
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City.
Results within 1 mile of Temple City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,780
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
135 W Live Oak Avenue
135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2038 sqft
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's

1 of 40

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
2500 sqft
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North of Mission Drive
1 Unit Available
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
11034 Basye Street
11034 Basye St, El Monte, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
Brand new newly-built PUD in El Monte. Comes with 2-car garage plus 3 parking spaces for the total of 5 parking! Laminated wood and tile throughout the unit. Central air-conditioning and heating system.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
625 West Wistaria Ave
625 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2928 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Temple City
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Monrovia
13 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
City Guide for Temple City, CA

Wake up and smell the flowers in Temple City, California: "Home of the Camellias"!

If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Temple City, CA

Temple City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Temple City 3 BedroomsTemple City Apartments with BalconyTemple City Apartments with Garage
Temple City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple City Apartments with ParkingTemple City Apartments with Pool
Temple City Apartments with Washer-DryerTemple City Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemple City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles