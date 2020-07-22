Apartment List
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Temple City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
4 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
2 Units Available
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,985
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
9022 E. Fairview Ave
9022 East Fairview Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in San Gabriel, CA! - Rent $3,800 Security Deposit $4,000 Four bedrooms Two bathrooms 1800 sq ft Central heating/air 2 car garage Laundry hookups Stove only included Pets-MAYBE with a $500 pet deposit (per pet) and $25 pet rent

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
855-875 Huntington Blv
855 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Results within 5 miles of Temple City
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,350
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,144
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
San Marino
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1951 sqft
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,134
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1115 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,106
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,070
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
City Guide for Temple City, CA

Wake up and smell the flowers in Temple City, California: "Home of the Camellias"!

If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Temple City, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Temple City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Temple City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Temple City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

