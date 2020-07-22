94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA
Wake up and smell the flowers in Temple City, California: "Home of the Camellias"!
If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community! See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Temple City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Temple City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Temple City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.