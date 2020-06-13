Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
25 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29574 Cara Way
29574 Cara Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
45060 Corte Camellia
45060 Corte Camellia, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage, this beautiful two story home is located in a cul-de-sac in the desirable area of Redhawk, South Temecula. Walk- in to a bright an airy living room, with tan and brick red accent walls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40161 Mimulus Way
40161 Mimulus Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1077 sqft
This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
44520 La Paz Rd
44520 La Paz Road, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Come see this quaint condo located in the heart of Temecula. This home includes 2 wonderfully sized bedrooms and 2 full sized bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40468 Charleston Street
40468 Charleston Street, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3393 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Crowne Hill
1 Unit Available
43210 Via Sabino
43210 Via Sabino, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,575
3429 sqft
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,429 sq. ft. home in Temecula has everything you've been searching for.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
42192 Veneto Dr.
42192 Veneto Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2060 sqft
This lovely home is in a gated community nestled in the heart of Temecula! Also part of the Temecula School District! Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and half bathroom, a great space for entertaining guests.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40107 Pasadena Drive
40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31742 Loma Linda Road
31742 Loma Linda Road, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2371 sqft
4bd (2 master suites)and 3 full baths With quartz countertops and wood vinyl flooring with porcelain tiles New kitchen appliances Bid nice backyard with view More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44675 Brookvail Ct.
44675 Brookvail Court, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2180 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Roripaugh Ranch
1 Unit Available
31474 Polo Creek Drive
31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
45304 Willowick Street
45304 Willowick Street, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3747 sqft
Beautiful house located in the highly desirable gated community of "Fairway at Redhawk" which surrounds the Redhawk Golf Course itself. Newly painted and refreshed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43450 Via Barrozo
43450 Via Barrozo, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1630 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/24. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44948 Marge Place
44948 Marge Place, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1237 sqft
44948 Marge Place Available 06/01/20 Temecula, CA single story home for rent - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Lovely single story 2 bedroom plus large den, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Neutral paint throughout. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
42576 Garcia Way
42576 Garcia Way, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2860 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/22. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.

1 of 57

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Crowne Hill
1 Unit Available
42521 Musilek Place
42521 Musilek Place, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
6114 sqft
The Mansion At The Reserves Estates - Luxury Home - Temecula Wine Country - EZ Realty & Property Management proudly presents The Mansion In The Wine Country of Temecula. This gorgeous home is built on a huge lot of 3.16 Acres.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31264 Taylor Lane
31264 Taylor Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1101 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Temecula
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Temecula, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Temecula renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

