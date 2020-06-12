Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Harveston
16 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
24 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,684
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32466 Campo Drive
32466 Campo Drive, Temecula, CA
32466 Campo Drive Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31742 Loma Linda Road
31742 Loma Linda Road, Temecula, CA
4bd (2 master suites)and 3 full baths With quartz countertops and wood vinyl flooring with porcelain tiles New kitchen appliances Bid nice backyard with view More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43078 Via Jumila
43078 Via Jumilla, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1594 sqft
Small dogs alllowed . All appliance. Paloma Del Sol Gorgeous Single Story Home - Schedule Your Personal Tour NOW by texting 760-501-4723 Rent $2295 Deposit $2295 Small dog 25 pounds allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
44497 Penbrook Lane
44497 Penbrook Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2139 sqft
44497 Penbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Single family home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43250 Corte Almeria
43250 Corte Almeria, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1411 sqft
43250 Corte Almeria Available 07/10/20 Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol - Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol where you will enjoy 5 community pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, & several walking / biking trails throughout the community.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
29574 Cara Way
29574 Cara Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom family condo in the quiet community of Rancho Del Mar. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a lovely tiled entrance that leads into the home. On the right are the stairs the lead up to the second story.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
45060 Corte Camellia
45060 Corte Camellia, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage, this beautiful two story home is located in a cul-de-sac in the desirable area of Redhawk, South Temecula. Walk- in to a bright an airy living room, with tan and brick red accent walls.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
31910 Calle Redondela
31910 Calle Redondela, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1657 sqft
This is a lovely home that offers hardwood floors with a nice size kitchen. The home has a separate living area and dining area. The large living room has a fireplace with windows on both sides.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wolf Creek
1 Unit Available
46092 Rocky Trail Lane
46092 Rocky Trail Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2156 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home located in the Prestigious neighborhood of Wolf Creek. This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms with a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2156 SqFt, and 2 car garage. GORGEOUS open kitchen with granite countertops and an island.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
31870 Calle Redondela
31870 Calle Redondela, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2572 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31870 Calle Redondela in Temecula. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
43000 Calle Reva
43000 Calle Reva, Temecula, CA
Hurry!! Beautiful home with a wonderful floorplan. Good size living room with soaring ceilings, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, and open kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
1 Unit Available
42058 Southern Hills Drive
42058 Southern Hills Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2470 sqft
Temeku Hills, 3 bedroom home with open floor plan and loft. Master Bedroom is on the first floor along with a den area toward the front of the home. 2 large bedrooms and a bathroom are on the second level and separated by a loft.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32187 Calle Balareza
32187 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
Highly Sought After Home In Paseo Del Sol. Home offers hardwood Flooring, Dramatic Entry With 20' Ceiling In Living Room with fireplace. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Den/Office And A Large Loft with custom built-ins.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
44667 Via Lucido
44667 Via Lucido, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
Available June 26th!!!! Charming single story home in Temecula with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Home features new laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout the home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32898 Bonita Mesa Street
32898 Bonita Mesa Street, Temecula, CA
Nestled in Temecula’s Paseo del Sol community, on a premium lot that borders the greenbelt, you will find this charming, light and bright, home featuring 4 large bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
46048 Drymen Ave.
46048 Drymen Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable south Temecula area! Minutes from Great Oak High School and Pechanga! As you enter the home, you are met by the formal living & dining room, complete with neutral paint and neutral colored

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
32975 Levi Court
32975 Levi Court, Temecula, CA
Absolutely gorgeous Redhawk home. Elegant entry. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. For your convenience there is a bedroom is on the main level. Huge loft! Every room is extremely spacious. Dual closets in the master.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44675 Brookvail Ct.
44675 Brookvail Court, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2180 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
27513 Stanford Drive
27513 Stanford Drive, Temecula, CA
WONDERFUL CHANTEMAR HOME!!! Located in the heart of Temecula. It is an open floor plan with lots of light, , Close to shopping and schools. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Kitchen opens up directly into the large family room .

June 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Temecula rents declined significantly over the past month

Temecula rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,478 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,866 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula

    Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,866 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Temecula.
    • While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

