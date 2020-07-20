All apartments in Stanton
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:22 PM

8045 Torino

8045 Torino · No Longer Available
Location

8045 Torino, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available for immediate move in is this exceptionally well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome arranged over three levels! Desirable location right next to the gated community pool with attached 2 car garage and first floor balcony. The master suite offers upgraded counters and flooring with bath and separate shower unit, whilst the second bedroom hosts sliding closet doors and access to a further full bathroom. The upgraded kitchen comes with built in appliances including fridge/freezer and is located in an open plan living/dining space with access to further half bath and laundry room. Security deposit equal to one months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 Torino have any available units?
8045 Torino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 8045 Torino have?
Some of 8045 Torino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 Torino currently offering any rent specials?
8045 Torino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 Torino pet-friendly?
No, 8045 Torino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 8045 Torino offer parking?
Yes, 8045 Torino offers parking.
Does 8045 Torino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8045 Torino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 Torino have a pool?
Yes, 8045 Torino has a pool.
Does 8045 Torino have accessible units?
No, 8045 Torino does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 Torino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 Torino has units with dishwashers.
Does 8045 Torino have units with air conditioning?
No, 8045 Torino does not have units with air conditioning.
