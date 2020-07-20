8045 Torino

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available for immediate move in is this exceptionally well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome arranged over three levels! Desirable location right next to the gated community pool with attached 2 car garage and first floor balcony. The master suite offers upgraded counters and flooring with bath and separate shower unit, whilst the second bedroom hosts sliding closet doors and access to a further full bathroom. The upgraded kitchen comes with built in appliances including fridge/freezer and is located in an open plan living/dining space with access to further half bath and laundry room. Security deposit equal to one months rent.