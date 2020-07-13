/
apartments with pool
250 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
Cris Village Apartments
9040 Cris Ave, Stanton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cris Village Apartments in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Pines in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
2 Units Available
West Anaheim
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
French Country
2910 West Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
600 sqft
Convenience and affordability are awaiting you at French Country Apartments! We are conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, restaurants and much more! Stop by today for a tour! More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
20 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,333
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,642
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,998
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,949
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
31 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Goldenwest
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Goldenwest
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
