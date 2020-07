Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the gated community of Serena, this two-story, detached townhome features high cathedral-vaulted ceilings, a large master bedroom and bathroom, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, newer cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances, newer tile flooring and carpet, large driveway with an attached 2 car garage, and a private backyard. Conveniently located in walking distance tor shopping, restaurants, and also close freeways and new development along Beach Blvd.