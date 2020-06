Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities car wash area carport parking pool

GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, TWO BALCONIES. COMMUNITY HAS 3 POOLS AND 3 SPAS. CAR WASH AREA. ONE YEAR LEASE. SORRY - NO PETS PLEASE. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY ONLY BETWEEN 9:30 AM TO 3:30 PM GREG (562)987-3242



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799013)