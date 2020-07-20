11337 Antonio

Amenities
Newly Built Home. 4Bed w/ 4Private Baths For Rent - Property Id: 149216
Newly Built Home in one of the most desirable areas of Stanton city. 4Bedrooms with 4Private Bathrooms available for rent. Standard size room $900/month & Master $1000/month.
*READY TO MOVE IN SEPT 10,2019 *
Highlights:
* Common Area Furnished
* All BRAND NEW Appliances
* Laundry in Unit
* Attached 2 Car Garage + 2 Parking Passes
* House Built in 2008
* House is in Excellent Condition
* Complete Central Air & Heater
* Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops
* Shopping plaza right in front
* Footsteps to restaurant, boba, dessert shops & gas station
* Short Distance to Major Freeways, DMV, Knott Berry Farm, School & Park
* Amenities: Private Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Spa & BBQ Area
*** Serious renters only please! NO PETS!! Contact Tianne 949-870-5348 ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149216p
No Pets Allowed
