Stanton, CA
11337 Antonio
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

11337 Antonio

11337 Antonio · No Longer Available
Location

11337 Antonio, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Newly Built Home. 4Bed w/ 4Private Baths For Rent - Property Id: 149216

Newly Built Home in one of the most desirable areas of Stanton city. 4Bedrooms with 4Private Bathrooms available for rent. Standard size room $900/month & Master $1000/month.

*READY TO MOVE IN SEPT 10,2019 *

Highlights:
* Common Area Furnished
* All BRAND NEW Appliances
* Laundry in Unit
* Attached 2 Car Garage + 2 Parking Passes
* House Built in 2008
* House is in Excellent Condition
* Complete Central Air & Heater
* Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops
* Shopping plaza right in front
* Footsteps to restaurant, boba, dessert shops & gas station
* Short Distance to Major Freeways, DMV, Knott Berry Farm, School & Park
* Amenities: Private Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Spa & BBQ Area

*** Serious renters only please! NO PETS!! Contact Tianne 949-870-5348 ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149216p
Property Id 149216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11337 Antonio have any available units?
11337 Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 11337 Antonio have?
Some of 11337 Antonio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11337 Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
11337 Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11337 Antonio pet-friendly?
No, 11337 Antonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 11337 Antonio offer parking?
Yes, 11337 Antonio offers parking.
Does 11337 Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11337 Antonio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11337 Antonio have a pool?
Yes, 11337 Antonio has a pool.
Does 11337 Antonio have accessible units?
No, 11337 Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 11337 Antonio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11337 Antonio has units with dishwashers.
Does 11337 Antonio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11337 Antonio has units with air conditioning.
