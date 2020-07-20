11337 Antonio

Amenities

Newly Built Home. 4Bed w/ 4Private Baths For Rent - Property Id: 149216



Newly Built Home in one of the most desirable areas of Stanton city. 4Bedrooms with 4Private Bathrooms available for rent. Standard size room $900/month & Master $1000/month.



*READY TO MOVE IN SEPT 10,2019 *



Highlights:

* Common Area Furnished

* All BRAND NEW Appliances

* Laundry in Unit

* Attached 2 Car Garage + 2 Parking Passes

* House Built in 2008

* House is in Excellent Condition

* Complete Central Air & Heater

* Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops

* Shopping plaza right in front

* Footsteps to restaurant, boba, dessert shops & gas station

* Short Distance to Major Freeways, DMV, Knott Berry Farm, School & Park

* Amenities: Private Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Spa & BBQ Area



*** Serious renters only please! NO PETS!! Contact Tianne 949-870-5348 ***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149216p

Property Id 149216



No Pets Allowed



