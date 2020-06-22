8980 Lamar Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave. Walk out the sliding glass door into your private backyard retreat. Two car attached garage with ample storage. Home is within the school district of Grossmont Union High School District with nearby schools including Bancroft Elementary School, Spring Valley Middle School, and Monte Vista High School. Situated off of Bancroft, just minutes to I-94 freeway and downtown..



Owner pays for HOA dues which include trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric and all other utilities.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.