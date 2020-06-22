All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 8980 Lamar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
8980 Lamar Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

8980 Lamar Street

8980 Lamar Street · (858) 877-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave. Walk out the sliding glass door into your private backyard retreat. Two car attached garage with ample storage. Home is within the school district of Grossmont Union High School District with nearby schools including Bancroft Elementary School, Spring Valley Middle School, and Monte Vista High School. Situated off of Bancroft, just minutes to I-94 freeway and downtown..

Owner pays for HOA dues which include trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for gas and electric and all other utilities.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8980 Lamar Street have any available units?
8980 Lamar Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8980 Lamar Street have?
Some of 8980 Lamar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8980 Lamar Street currently offering any rent specials?
8980 Lamar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8980 Lamar Street pet-friendly?
No, 8980 Lamar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8980 Lamar Street offer parking?
Yes, 8980 Lamar Street does offer parking.
Does 8980 Lamar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8980 Lamar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8980 Lamar Street have a pool?
No, 8980 Lamar Street does not have a pool.
Does 8980 Lamar Street have accessible units?
No, 8980 Lamar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8980 Lamar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8980 Lamar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8980 Lamar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8980 Lamar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8980 Lamar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd
Spring Valley, CA 91977
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity