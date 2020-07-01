All apartments in Spring Valley
8977 Arlingdale Way

8977 Arlingdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

8977 Arlingdale Way, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 2 Story 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Spring Valley - This modern 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Condo is a must see. The home has gorgeous laminate plank flooring throughout, Stainless steel appliances, a walk in closet in the master, Vaulted ceilings upstairs, a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, a fireplace, and all the modern touches and feels.

The home sits in a gated community very close to the 94 and 125 freeways. The school district is La Mesa Spring Valley. Shopping and dining is a short distance driving in all directions.

We are a pet friendly community with strict guidelines and no attack breeds. One pet is allowed at a $700 additional deposit.

Water trash and sewer are paid for and there is a community pool and Jacuzzi.

In order to rent from our company you must have good standing credit, no evictions, and you must meet the income requirement of 2 1/2 times the rent.

Please call Tyson Boyer to schedule your personal tour at 619-847-4178.

*Updated photos will come as tenant moves out*

(RLNE4895063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8977 Arlingdale Way have any available units?
8977 Arlingdale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 8977 Arlingdale Way have?
Some of 8977 Arlingdale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8977 Arlingdale Way currently offering any rent specials?
8977 Arlingdale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8977 Arlingdale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8977 Arlingdale Way is pet friendly.
Does 8977 Arlingdale Way offer parking?
No, 8977 Arlingdale Way does not offer parking.
Does 8977 Arlingdale Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8977 Arlingdale Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8977 Arlingdale Way have a pool?
Yes, 8977 Arlingdale Way has a pool.
Does 8977 Arlingdale Way have accessible units?
No, 8977 Arlingdale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8977 Arlingdale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8977 Arlingdale Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8977 Arlingdale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8977 Arlingdale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
