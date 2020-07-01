8977 Arlingdale Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 2 Story 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Spring Valley - This modern 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Condo is a must see. The home has gorgeous laminate plank flooring throughout, Stainless steel appliances, a walk in closet in the master, Vaulted ceilings upstairs, a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, a fireplace, and all the modern touches and feels.



The home sits in a gated community very close to the 94 and 125 freeways. The school district is La Mesa Spring Valley. Shopping and dining is a short distance driving in all directions.



We are a pet friendly community with strict guidelines and no attack breeds. One pet is allowed at a $700 additional deposit.



Water trash and sewer are paid for and there is a community pool and Jacuzzi.



In order to rent from our company you must have good standing credit, no evictions, and you must meet the income requirement of 2 1/2 times the rent.



Please call Tyson Boyer to schedule your personal tour at 619-847-4178.



*Updated photos will come as tenant moves out*



