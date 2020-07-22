3839 Settineri Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Huge Private Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA House available for lease in Spring Valley featuring approximately 1,567 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room and dining room feature large windows providing great natural light. Huge private balcony off of living room with sweeping views. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. Guest bedrooms feature private balcony accessible through both bedrooms. Large Master bedroom features extra closet space, attached bath with dual sinks, shower stall and large soaking tub!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2670

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DBKFST_EGE



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage and 1 reserved space

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: sewer

- GARDENER INCLUDED : no

- YARD: balconies

- YEAR BUILT: 1991



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: TV in kitchen, alarm system, pocket screen at balcony, auto blinds in living room, and ring doorbell are AS IS. Auto blinds should not be rolled up all the way to avoid them from getting stuck



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



