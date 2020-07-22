All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

3839 Settineri Lane

3839 Settineri Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3839 Settineri Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Huge Private Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA House available for lease in Spring Valley featuring approximately 1,567 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room and dining room feature large windows providing great natural light. Huge private balcony off of living room with sweeping views. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. Guest bedrooms feature private balcony accessible through both bedrooms. Large Master bedroom features extra closet space, attached bath with dual sinks, shower stall and large soaking tub!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2670
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DBKFST_EGE

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage and 1 reserved space
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: sewer
- GARDENER INCLUDED : no
- YARD: balconies
- YEAR BUILT: 1991

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: TV in kitchen, alarm system, pocket screen at balcony, auto blinds in living room, and ring doorbell are AS IS. Auto blinds should not be rolled up all the way to avoid them from getting stuck

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5191109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 Settineri Lane have any available units?
3839 Settineri Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3839 Settineri Lane have?
Some of 3839 Settineri Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 Settineri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3839 Settineri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 Settineri Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3839 Settineri Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3839 Settineri Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3839 Settineri Lane offers parking.
Does 3839 Settineri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3839 Settineri Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 Settineri Lane have a pool?
No, 3839 Settineri Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3839 Settineri Lane have accessible units?
No, 3839 Settineri Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 Settineri Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 Settineri Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 Settineri Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3839 Settineri Lane has units with air conditioning.
