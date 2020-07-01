All apartments in Spring Valley
3421 Calavo Dr

3421 Calavo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Calavo Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
3421 Calavo Dr Available 04/22/20 600 sft detached 1 Br/1Ba, utilities included - House is currently being updated throughout. New photos will be posted soon.
For rent, large 1Br/1Ba home. Tall 12 ft ceilings in bedroom and living room. Full kitchen and bathroom. Large walk-in closet with lots of storage. Large private fenced in back yard, great for a bbq. Ceiling fans in every room. Two parking spots. Entry via side gate. Electricity and water included. Freeway, shopping, restaurant close. 15 minutes to downtown.
No smoking or pets
Max 2 people
To qualify for the unit the tenant(s) must have:
1) Combined income of at least three times the market rent.
2) A credit score above 700. A credit score above 600 will require a double deposit. Credit scores below 600 will not be considered.
3) No criminal or eviction history.

Each tenant over 18 must complete their own application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4356271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Calavo Dr have any available units?
3421 Calavo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3421 Calavo Dr have?
Some of 3421 Calavo Dr's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Calavo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Calavo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Calavo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Calavo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3421 Calavo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Calavo Dr offers parking.
Does 3421 Calavo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Calavo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Calavo Dr have a pool?
No, 3421 Calavo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Calavo Dr have accessible units?
No, 3421 Calavo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Calavo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Calavo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Calavo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Calavo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

