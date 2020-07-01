Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill some paid utils

3421 Calavo Dr Available 04/22/20 600 sft detached 1 Br/1Ba, utilities included - House is currently being updated throughout. New photos will be posted soon.

For rent, large 1Br/1Ba home. Tall 12 ft ceilings in bedroom and living room. Full kitchen and bathroom. Large walk-in closet with lots of storage. Large private fenced in back yard, great for a bbq. Ceiling fans in every room. Two parking spots. Entry via side gate. Electricity and water included. Freeway, shopping, restaurant close. 15 minutes to downtown.

No smoking or pets

Max 2 people

To qualify for the unit the tenant(s) must have:

1) Combined income of at least three times the market rent.

2) A credit score above 700. A credit score above 600 will require a double deposit. Credit scores below 600 will not be considered.

3) No criminal or eviction history.



Each tenant over 18 must complete their own application.



No Pets Allowed



