Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and large home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home features hardwood floors, large stone fireplace, and is located on a large lot off of the main road. The lot has parking and is next to a small creek. Come see this charming home for your piece of quiet in the city! Pets considered on approval.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available NOW

Contact us to schedule a showing.