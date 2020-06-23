3043 Golden Oak Way

Amenities
Come make this relaxing 2 bed, 2 bath condo your next home! The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, washer & dryer) and granite counter tops. For your comfort, youll find central AC & Heat and a fireplace! The living spaces have hardwood laminate and the bedrooms are carpeted. With awesome sunset views, reserved covered parking, access to a pool and tennis courts this condo will not last long! Call us now to schedule a viewing of this beautiful unit!