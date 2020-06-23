3043 Golden Oak Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Come make this relaxing 2 bed, 2 bath condo your next home! The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, washer & dryer) and granite counter tops. For your comfort, youll find central AC & Heat and a fireplace! The living spaces have hardwood laminate and the bedrooms are carpeted. With awesome sunset views, reserved covered parking, access to a pool and tennis courts this condo will not last long! Call us now to schedule a viewing of this beautiful unit!