Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

3043 Golden Oak Way

3043 Golden Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Golden Oak Way, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Come make this relaxing 2 bed, 2 bath condo your next home! The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, washer & dryer) and granite counter tops. For your comfort, youll find central AC & Heat and a fireplace! The living spaces have hardwood laminate and the bedrooms are carpeted. With awesome sunset views, reserved covered parking, access to a pool and tennis courts this condo will not last long! Call us now to schedule a viewing of this beautiful unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Golden Oak Way have any available units?
3043 Golden Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3043 Golden Oak Way have?
Some of 3043 Golden Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Golden Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Golden Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Golden Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Golden Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3043 Golden Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 3043 Golden Oak Way offers parking.
Does 3043 Golden Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3043 Golden Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Golden Oak Way have a pool?
Yes, 3043 Golden Oak Way has a pool.
Does 3043 Golden Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 3043 Golden Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Golden Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 Golden Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 Golden Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3043 Golden Oak Way has units with air conditioning.
