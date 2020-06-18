All apartments in Spring Valley
10079 Canyonside Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

10079 Canyonside Court

10079 Canyonside Court · No Longer Available
Location

10079 Canyonside Court, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10079 Canyonside Court Available 07/01/20 Detached single-family home nestled within a peaceful park-like setting. - Tremendous views from the semi-covered rear patio. This property features numerous upgrades, such as a completely remodeled master bathroom, new flooring in all bedrooms, Pella brand windows and doors, Casablanca ceiling fans, central forced air-conditioning, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and plenty of interior storage cabinets. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in all living areas with tile in the bathrooms, kitchen, and laundry room. Spacious attached two-car garage with automatic opener and direct access to the home. Installed and owned solar panels with converter for significantly reduced energy bills. Tenants have full access to all of the clubhouses, pools, and parks of the Rancho San Diego Association. Weekly gardening and routine trash removal covered by the HOA fees that are paid by the Owner. The property comes fully equipped with a refrigerator/freezer, installed microwave, electric range top, oven, garbage disposal, washing machine, and clothes dryer. Lovely home with a large private master bedroom suite. No pets permitted.

To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Showings for this currently Tenant occupied property will be virtual in nature for the time being in light of the ongoing pandemic. If showings eventually become available they will be selectable online from the website. Contact me if interest in scheduling a video walk-through showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2325942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10079 Canyonside Court have any available units?
10079 Canyonside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10079 Canyonside Court have?
Some of 10079 Canyonside Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10079 Canyonside Court currently offering any rent specials?
10079 Canyonside Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10079 Canyonside Court pet-friendly?
No, 10079 Canyonside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 10079 Canyonside Court offer parking?
Yes, 10079 Canyonside Court does offer parking.
Does 10079 Canyonside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10079 Canyonside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10079 Canyonside Court have a pool?
Yes, 10079 Canyonside Court has a pool.
Does 10079 Canyonside Court have accessible units?
No, 10079 Canyonside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10079 Canyonside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10079 Canyonside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10079 Canyonside Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10079 Canyonside Court has units with air conditioning.
