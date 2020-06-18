Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

10079 Canyonside Court Available 07/01/20 Detached single-family home nestled within a peaceful park-like setting. - Tremendous views from the semi-covered rear patio. This property features numerous upgrades, such as a completely remodeled master bathroom, new flooring in all bedrooms, Pella brand windows and doors, Casablanca ceiling fans, central forced air-conditioning, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and plenty of interior storage cabinets. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in all living areas with tile in the bathrooms, kitchen, and laundry room. Spacious attached two-car garage with automatic opener and direct access to the home. Installed and owned solar panels with converter for significantly reduced energy bills. Tenants have full access to all of the clubhouses, pools, and parks of the Rancho San Diego Association. Weekly gardening and routine trash removal covered by the HOA fees that are paid by the Owner. The property comes fully equipped with a refrigerator/freezer, installed microwave, electric range top, oven, garbage disposal, washing machine, and clothes dryer. Lovely home with a large private master bedroom suite. No pets permitted.



To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Showings for this currently Tenant occupied property will be virtual in nature for the time being in light of the ongoing pandemic. If showings eventually become available they will be selectable online from the website. Contact me if interest in scheduling a video walk-through showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2325942)