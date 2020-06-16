All apartments in South San Francisco
Location

3774 Fairfax Way, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Westborough

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Charming, 2 beds, 1-bath condo in the Westborough neighborhood. The lovely and well-lit unfurnished interior features carpet floors. The kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with build-in closets . The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with a sliding glass door and a vanity cabinet sink. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer, and for climate control, gas heating is installed. The exterior features 1-car garage and drive way parking for 1 additional car. The community features a park nearby, public transportation, close to a supermarket and schools. Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the HOA fees. Nearby Parks: Westborough Park, Callan Park, Hampshire Tot Lot, and Selick Park. Nearby Schools: Westborough Middle School - 0.32 mile, 8/10 Skyline Elementary School - 0.5 mile, 6/10 Monte Verde Elementary School - 0.84 mile, 9/10 Buri Buri Elementary School - mile, 6/10 Bus lines: 28 Serramonte Center - South City High - 0.1 mile 122 South SF BART - Stonestown/SF State - 0.2 mile 35 El Camino High - Warwick/Christen - 0.4 mile Rail Lines: Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 1.4 mile Red Millbrae - 1.4 mile https://view.ricohtours.com/01045470-bbf4-4e40-85f6-4fb17db32717

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3774 Fairfax Way have any available units?
3774 Fairfax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South San Francisco, CA.
What amenities does 3774 Fairfax Way have?
Some of 3774 Fairfax Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3774 Fairfax Way currently offering any rent specials?
3774 Fairfax Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3774 Fairfax Way pet-friendly?
No, 3774 Fairfax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Francisco.
Does 3774 Fairfax Way offer parking?
Yes, 3774 Fairfax Way does offer parking.
Does 3774 Fairfax Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3774 Fairfax Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3774 Fairfax Way have a pool?
No, 3774 Fairfax Way does not have a pool.
Does 3774 Fairfax Way have accessible units?
No, 3774 Fairfax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3774 Fairfax Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3774 Fairfax Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3774 Fairfax Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3774 Fairfax Way has units with air conditioning.
