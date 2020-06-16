3774 Fairfax Way

Amenities
Charming, 2 beds, 1-bath condo in the Westborough neighborhood. The lovely and well-lit unfurnished interior features carpet floors. The kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms with build-in closets . The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with a sliding glass door and a vanity cabinet sink. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer, and for climate control, gas heating is installed. The exterior features 1-car garage and drive way parking for 1 additional car. The community features a park nearby, public transportation, close to a supermarket and schools. Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the HOA fees. Nearby Parks: Westborough Park, Callan Park, Hampshire Tot Lot, and Selick Park. Nearby Schools: Westborough Middle School - 0.32 mile, 8/10 Skyline Elementary School - 0.5 mile, 6/10 Monte Verde Elementary School - 0.84 mile, 9/10 Buri Buri Elementary School - mile, 6/10 Bus lines: 28 Serramonte Center - South City High - 0.1 mile 122 South SF BART - Stonestown/SF State - 0.2 mile 35 El Camino High - Warwick/Christen - 0.4 mile Rail Lines: Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 1.4 mile Red Millbrae - 1.4 mile https://view.ricohtours.com/01045470-bbf4-4e40-85f6-4fb17db32717