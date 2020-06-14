111 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA with garage
"South City midnight lady / I'm much obliged indeed / You sure have saved this man whose soul was in need / I thought there was no reason / For all these things I do / But the smile that sent out returned with you." (-Doobie Brothers, “South City Midnight Lady”)
Known by the locals as the "South City," South San Francisco is an independent city with over 60,000 residents. Located just north of the San Francisco Airport, this area has the same cool summers and mild winters as "The City." As a bonus, the hills to the west also protect the city from fog. Despite its blue-collar roots, South City also has plenty of parks, historic buildings and landmarks. If you're open to possibilities, you'll find plenty to love in this industrial city.
South San Francisco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.