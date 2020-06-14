Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

111 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA with garage

South San Francisco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Sunshine Gardens
24 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,155
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
455 Avalon Drive
455 Avalon Drive, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedroom Home in Avalon Park - Split level 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home with attached 2-car garage. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, family room with access to rear deck with view, 3 bedrooms & 1-1/2 baths upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,450
1670 sqft
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sign Hill
1 Unit Available
536 Diamond Avenue
536 Diamond Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1140 sqft
536 Diamond Avenue Available 06/25/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in South San Francisco - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in South San Francisco. House is very well maintained, with updated kitchen & bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunshine Gardens
1 Unit Available
272 Gardenside Avenue
272 Gardenside Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom Home in Sunshine Gardens - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1-car garage. Cute kitchen with attached dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled bathroom. Non-smoking unit. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
486 Andover Drive
486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2000 sqft
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor. -Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Serramonte
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking Completely move-in ready Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood Spacious, open concept

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Hillside
3 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
City Guide for South San Francisco, CA

"South City midnight lady / I'm much obliged indeed / You sure have saved this man whose soul was in need / I thought there was no reason / For all these things I do / But the smile that sent out returned with you." (-Doobie Brothers, “South City Midnight Lady”)

Known by the locals as the "South City," South San Francisco is an independent city with over 60,000 residents. Located just north of the San Francisco Airport, this area has the same cool summers and mild winters as "The City." As a bonus, the hills to the west also protect the city from fog. Despite its blue-collar roots, South City also has plenty of parks, historic buildings and landmarks. If you're open to possibilities, you'll find plenty to love in this industrial city.

Having trouble with Craigslist South San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

