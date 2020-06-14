/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
525 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Avalon
3 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,489
700 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
$
Crestmoor
30 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
The Crossings
24 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
$
Serramonte
25 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
936 Easton Avenue Unit B
936 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,099
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
450 sqft
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199 Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom 100%
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Saturday, June 13th @ 4:30pm-5:30pm Unwind and relax in this peaceful one-bedroom apartment.
Central Brisbane
1 Unit Available
301 Humboldt Road
301 Humboldt Road, Brisbane, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included.
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,887
850 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
882 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
654 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,629
653 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
