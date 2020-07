Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving clubhouse internet cafe green community pool table bike storage internet access lobby online portal

South City Station Apartments offers newly renovated apartment homes and is situated perfectly between downtown San Francisco and the Peninsula. You'll have the best of the Bay area right at your doorstep, including restaurants and shopping. Our open floor plans feature contemporary kitchens with plenty of storage and work space. Each home features high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer and spacious garden-style tubs. Enjoy our 24-hr fitness center, business center, spa, BBQ's and covered parking.