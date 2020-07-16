All apartments in Sonoma County
Find more places like 1722 Willowside Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sonoma County, CA
/
1722 Willowside Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1722 Willowside Road

1722 Willowside Road · (707) 524-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1722 Willowside Road, Sonoma County, CA 95401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 Willowside Road · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Mediterranean country home on large lot with beautiful vineyard views! - *PENDING APPLICATION-no longer scheduling showings 7/13/2020

Beautiful Mediterranean country home on large lot with beautiful vineyard views!
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath home that sits on approximately one acre. Downstairs has a living room, sun room, kitchen and formal dining room as well as a half bath. Upstairs there are three very large bedrooms and two full baths. Central heating and air. Carpet and Tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has a Gas Stove, built in double oven, Dishwasher .Two car garage. Sorry, no pets. Central Heating and A.C. Property has an easement that allows access through the drive way to workers for the vineyard behind the property. Pets, negotiable (2 max) 12 month lease. Landscaping included. Property on Private well. (Placement)

*Easement on the property, it allows access to the vineyard behind the property
**Refrigerator provided but not warranted
***Furniture in pictures not included

Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hands regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.

(RLNE5917692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Willowside Road have any available units?
1722 Willowside Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1722 Willowside Road have?
Some of 1722 Willowside Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Willowside Road currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Willowside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Willowside Road pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Willowside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sonoma County.
Does 1722 Willowside Road offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Willowside Road offers parking.
Does 1722 Willowside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Willowside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Willowside Road have a pool?
No, 1722 Willowside Road does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Willowside Road have accessible units?
No, 1722 Willowside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Willowside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Willowside Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Willowside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Willowside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1722 Willowside Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Artisan
55 Maria Dr
Petaluma, CA 94954
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CADavis, CAPetaluma, CANovato, CAHercules, CANapa, CASebastopol, CASt. Helena, CA
Windsor, CAHealdsburg, CACloverdale, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAVallejo, CAPinole, CASan Rafael, CARichmond, CAAmerican Canyon, CASan Anselmo, CAClearlake Riviera, CASan Pablo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity