1722 Willowside Road

Beautiful Mediterranean country home on large lot with beautiful vineyard views! - *PENDING APPLICATION-no longer scheduling showings 7/13/2020



Beautiful Mediterranean country home on large lot with beautiful vineyard views!

This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath home that sits on approximately one acre. Downstairs has a living room, sun room, kitchen and formal dining room as well as a half bath. Upstairs there are three very large bedrooms and two full baths. Central heating and air. Carpet and Tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has a Gas Stove, built in double oven, Dishwasher .Two car garage. Sorry, no pets. Central Heating and A.C. Property has an easement that allows access through the drive way to workers for the vineyard behind the property. Pets, negotiable (2 max) 12 month lease. Landscaping included. Property on Private well. (Placement)



*Easement on the property, it allows access to the vineyard behind the property

**Refrigerator provided but not warranted

***Furniture in pictures not included



