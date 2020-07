Amenities

8163 Robben Road Available 05/01/20 8163 Robben Road (For Rent) Dixon, CA 95620 - Private country property located in Dixon (3.7 miles) from town - Single story home with detached garages and upstairs guest room; deck w/ half bath. Scenic location, won't last long. Beautifully updated interior with gorgeous cabinets; granite counter tops; window sitting area; separate living & dining rooms. All rooms are nice size with plenty of storage. Master is very large - walk in closet & large bathroom with double sinks; roman soaking tub & separate shower. Built in bar off living room for entertaining. Call Kappel & Kappel, Inc. for a showing (707) 678-5000.



