Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
playground
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base. Perfectly situated in a picturesque park-like setting, coming home provides the comfort and contentment that an enjoyable home should.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee: 46.00 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500 upon credit approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 lbs or less, with some Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: Please contact Parkwood for the bredrestriction list. 35 pounds weight limit