Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Parkwood

2450 Peach Tree Dr · (707) 600-6124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 66 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base. Perfectly situated in a picturesque park-like setting, coming home provides the comfort and contentment that an enjoyable home should.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee: 46.00 per adult applicant
Deposit: $500 upon credit approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 lbs or less, with some Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: Please contact Parkwood for the bredrestriction list. 35 pounds weight limit
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $15
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkwood have any available units?
Parkwood has 3 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkwood have?
Some of Parkwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkwood currently offering any rent specials?
Parkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkwood is pet friendly.
Does Parkwood offer parking?
Yes, Parkwood offers parking.
Does Parkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkwood have a pool?
Yes, Parkwood has a pool.
Does Parkwood have accessible units?
No, Parkwood does not have accessible units.
Does Parkwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkwood has units with dishwashers.
