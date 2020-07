Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking yoga

Location! Location! Location! Rarely available! Highly sought after Solana Beach home..walk to beach, restaurants, race track, gym, yoga, dog beach and more. Recently fully remodeled! Takes advantage of this very rare fully fenced, large private half acre+ lot w/plenty of room for your toys. Home is light & bright with 3 bedrooms 2 baths with all the modern amenities. Master suite with fireplace and patio door that leads to covered back patio...great for entertaining.