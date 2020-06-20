835 Seabright Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Greet the morning and toast the sunsets with sweeping white water ocean views from every room. Ideally situated on one of Solana Beach's most coveted destination streets; celebrated for it's flat walkability and close proximity to dining, boutiques, hiking, and great surf. Perfectly perched along the San Elijo Lagoon, lush landscaping provides a blanket of privacy, while the spacious, open floor plan, bi-folding doors, and warmly appointed finishes artfully blend both indoor and outdoor coastal living.