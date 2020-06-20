All apartments in Solana Beach
835 Seabright Ln
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:22 PM

835 Seabright Ln

835 Seabright Lane · (760) 807-1514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

835 Seabright Lane, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Greet the morning and toast the sunsets with sweeping white water ocean views from every room. Ideally situated on one of Solana Beach's most coveted destination streets; celebrated for it's flat walkability and close proximity to dining, boutiques, hiking, and great surf. Perfectly perched along the San Elijo Lagoon, lush landscaping provides a blanket of privacy, while the spacious, open floor plan, bi-folding doors, and warmly appointed finishes artfully blend both indoor and outdoor coastal living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Seabright Ln have any available units?
835 Seabright Ln has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 835 Seabright Ln have?
Some of 835 Seabright Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Seabright Ln currently offering any rent specials?
835 Seabright Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Seabright Ln pet-friendly?
No, 835 Seabright Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 835 Seabright Ln offer parking?
Yes, 835 Seabright Ln does offer parking.
Does 835 Seabright Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Seabright Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Seabright Ln have a pool?
No, 835 Seabright Ln does not have a pool.
Does 835 Seabright Ln have accessible units?
No, 835 Seabright Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Seabright Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Seabright Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Seabright Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Seabright Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
