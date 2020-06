Amenities

Furnished 4-6 month rental located in beautiful Solana Beach this spacious 2 bedroom condo. It’s a short walk to the beach, Del Mar racetrack and great dining, Cedros shopping and music at the infamous Belly Up. After taking a nap in the guest bed overlooking the view of the ocean, it’s just steps to the pool to swim or sunbathe, or enjoy the sun on your own private expansive deck overlooking the track, the ocean and La Jolla off in the distance. More in supplement…